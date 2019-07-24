Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund allocates over US$19 million to assist 500,000 vulnerable people

Kabul, 24 July 2019 –Today, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund released US $19.5 million to assist 500,000 people in need of emergency food and agriculture, nutrition, education, shelter, core relief items and protection. “Conflict continues unabated in Afghanistan with devastating consequences for the population. This injection of $19.5 million comes at a critical time when aid agencies were running out of funds to continue their life-saving work,” said Toby Lanzer, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan.

This allocation from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund will enable non-governmental organisations and UN agencies to provide:

education for 41,000 school-aged children, integrated with protection, water, sanitation and hygiene services;

shelter and core relief items for 97,800 people;

food and agriculture support for 242,900 people;

therapeutic foods to treat severe acute malnutrition for 30,500 children;

services that help 91,800 people, including children and survivors of gender-based violence.

“I thank the people of Australia, Canada, Germany, Norway, Republic of Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom who enabled their governments to contribute to the fund, thanks to which we can now help keep alive malnourished children, provide shelter to displaced families and help farmers get back on their feet after the drought,” continued Lanzer.

About the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) Afghanistan was established in 2014 for swift and needs-based emergency response in Afghanistan. Under the leadership of the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the AHF supports the timely allocation and disbursement of donor resources to the most critical needs.

For additional information and resources on life-saving assistance through OCHA-managed pooled funds, visit: www.unocha.org/our-work/humanitarian-financing.