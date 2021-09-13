Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (6 September 2021)

$46M ALREADY ALLOCATED BY AUGUST 2021

$380M ALLOCATED SINCE 2014

488 PROJECTS FUNDED SINCE 2014

79% OF FUNDING ALLOCATED TO NGOs IN 2020

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF), established in 2014, is one of 20 Country-based Pooled Funds managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The AHF enables swift and principled action in response to humanitarian priorities throughout the country.

Donor contributions to the AHF are unearmarked. They are allocated through an inclusive and transparent process to respond flexibly to top priority needs, enabling eligible partners to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance.

The AHF is at the heart of humanitarian coordination. Combining the strategic leadership of the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, guidance from the Advisory Board, management from OCHA, and technical advice from partners, allocations save lives and alleviate suffering while strengthening the humanitarian system and the quality of the response.