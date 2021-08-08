Afghanistan : Humanitarian delivery snapshot – Mid-Year HRP Report 2021 (As of 30 June 2021)

Despite a worsening security, humanitarian agencies are staying and delivering to people in need, reaching 7.8 million people with a multi-sectoral package of assistance in the first six months of this year. More than half of these people (4.1 million) were reached between from April-June when the conflict was escalating and bureaucratic impediments were at their peak. This includes almost 6 million people with food and agriculture support, nearly 4 million people with health services and more than 2 million people with water, sanitation and hygiene assistance. 156 NGOs and UN agencies delivered assistance across 394 or 98 per cent of districts using $485 million in new funding commitments from generous donors in 2021 and $162 million in funds received in late 2020. While access and logistics have become more complex and expensive over recent months, aid agencies are proving their capacity to navigate these challenges through strong engagement with parties to the conflict and are reaching growing numbers of people in need despite the situation. At the current pace, humanitarians are on track to reach their record annual target of providing 15.7 million people with assistance by the end of the year. Humanitarians are committed to staying and delivering over the second half of the year but this is dependent on the removal of bureaucratic hurdles, a commitment to maintaining enabling support services such as UNHAS and additional funds being urgently mobilised for assistance to people in need. The $1.3 billion Humanitarian Response Plan remains just 38 per cent funded, leaving an almost $800 million shortfall more than 7 months into the year