Afghanistan: Humanitarian Crisis Operation Update #6 Emergency Appeal no. MDRAF007

During the reporting period, a series of assessments were conducted by various humanitarian actors to provide a clearer picture of humanitarian need drivers for the coming months. This Operations Update summarizes the main drivers of needs as determined in the assessments as well as based on anecdotal information collected during monitoring visits to affected communities.

There are five main drivers of humanitarian need whose impact will continue to be felt for the next six months and beyond: (i) persistent severe drought and climate shocks; (ii) food insecurity, (iii) economic shocks; (iv) constrained access to services, and; (v) protection concerns.

Persistent severe drought and climate shocks: Effects of the 2021/2022 drought continue to increase as conditions persist nationwide. Another La Nina means the drought may persist into 2023, causing further suffering in communities that are already struggling. Other climate-related shocks, especially floods and severe winter, will result in further compounding of needs.

Food insecurity: Findings of a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) post-harvest analysis – which is expected to be published during the last quarter of 2022 – project that between November 2022 and March 2023, some 20 million Afghans will be in crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity. Continuation of food assistance will be key to alleviating human suffering.

Economic shocks: A minimum expenditure basket (MEB) review3 conducted during the third quarter of 2022 shows that basic monthly needs per household increased by more than 12 per cent while at the same time average household monthly income decreased by 14 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2022. In a context where the availability of cash and income has been constrained, people will continue depending on humanitarian assistance to prevent negative coping mechanisms.

Constrained access to services will continue to be felt since international financial support for development remains suspended. This means that humanitarian-development bridging programmes, including in the education and health sectors, will need to continue.