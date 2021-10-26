Afghanistan: Humanitarian Crises - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Revision n° 3, Emergency Appeal n° MDRAF007

Summary of major changes

On 15 August, the departure of the government led to the Taliban assuming control of the capital. Foreign military units hastened the planned departure from the country, facilitating non-combatant evacuation operations till 31 August, hence all foreign military units officially departed the country. During this time, major displacements of the populace occurred amidst the ongoing drought. The Taliban take-over led foreign governments and organisations to impose a cessation of bank services and foreign aid, severely hindering essential services, humanitarian aid, and worsening the economic outlook of the country.

The main changes to the Revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) can be summarized as follows:

Expanded coverage from 224,000 people (32,000 households) across 10 provinces, to 560,000 people (80,000 households) across 18 provinces.

Additional thematic areas of focus were added: Shelter and Settlements, and Migration. Targeting 280,000 people (40,000 households), assistance would be via distribution of shelter relief and household items, oneoff multipurpose cash grants, distribution of dignity kits, restoring family links, mainstreaming protection, gender and inclusion (PGI) in all sectors, and establishing a feedback response mechanism in operational areas.

Due to the continued cessation or limitation in banking and financial transactions in-country and the aim to ensure that critical relief items reach the affected people before the onset of winter, a Resourcing Hub in Islamabad, Pakistan was established. The procurement of these items will be primarily facilitated by this Resourcing Hub. This focus on in-kind instead of cash assistance was defined as an interim measure, pending restoration of banking services and other economic and political developments in Afghanistan.

The overall budget for this Revised Emergency Appeal has been increased from 15 million to 36 million Swiss francs. DREF loan of 500,000 has also been increased to 1 million Swiss francs. These changes support the increased scope of operations in accordance with this revised EPoA.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The situation in Afghanistan remains highly fluid after a Taliban military offensive took control of provincial capitals and Kabul. The departure of President Ghani and the entry of Taliban forces into the capital on 15 August saw the de facto disintegration of the Government. With all foreign military troops having vacated the country on 31 August, the Taliban established an interim government. Since then, various reports have emerged of the imposition of restrictions on personal and social freedoms and the erosion of women’s rights and access to services, including education. Along with political uncertainty, the combination of natural hazards, severe drought, flooding and the third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic put nearly half of the population of Afghanistan in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Recent developments have disrupted the health system, with a freeze on funding4 by the World Bank threatening the closure of health facilities that were providing a basic package for health services. The Sehatmandi Project, a multi-donor funded project that strove to increase the utilization and quality of health, nutrition, and family planning services through more than 20,000 health workers across 2,309 health facilities, had its funding suspended in late August 2021. With the interim government temporarily barred from access to funds and with the impending cessation of healthcare facilities due to a lack of funds and resources, UN had also announced on 22 September the release of US$ 45 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to support Afghanistan’s healthcare system and prevent it from collapse. The funding will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to keep healthcare facilities and hospitals treating COVID-19 patients operating until the end of the year. Nevertheless, based on a recent assessment by WHO, there has already been a surge in cases of measles and diarrhoea, almost 50 per cent of children are at risk of malnutrition, and a resurgence of polio is a major concern. Specifically for the health facilities supported by the Sehatmandi Project, only 17 per cent remain fully functional and essential medicines are running out. These events highlight the need for Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) to scale up the provision of health services including by increasing the number of its mobile health teams. Around 27,000 health workers including 7,500 female health workers will lose their jobs due to the impending closure of health facilities. The actual number of affected health service providers have yet to be confirmed pending detailed assessment. In the meantime, the population still requires health services especially in the context of displacement and increasing vulnerability of individuals due to the drought.

Access to sufficient and affordable safe water, adequate sanitation, solid waste management, and/or hygiene supplies is a challenge for around 73 per cent of the population living in rural areas. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, refugees, disaster-affected people, and those living in conflict-prone and rural areas are the groups most exposed to risks from unsafe water sources, lack of hygiene, and inadequate sanitation facilities. The volatile security situation and the change of power may impose humanitarian access constraints that could further disrupt the delivery of WASH services. These challenges are taking place while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain finite and stretched resources. According to WHO, as of 30 September 2021, there have been 155,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7,204 deaths. As of 15 September 2021, 2,265,969 vaccine doses have been administered.

The drought conditions, which have persisted since October 2020, continue to exacerbate the conditions in-country, with the former President of Afghanistan having declared drought on 22 June 2021. The drought had affected the winter season snow accumulation that was critical for water access during the spring and summer agricultural seasons and was the second drought to impact Afghanistan in four years. The rain-fed and irrigated agriculture/livestock have been impacted the most. This year, according to the former government, the country’s wheat crop will be reduced by nearly 2 million tons, and more than 3 million livestock are in danger of death due to lack of fodder and water.

While the 2020/2021 La Niña event had ended in May 2021, the World Meteorological Association (WMO) has forecast that based on the current oceanic and atmospheric indicators, the El Niño/La Niña Southern Oscillation (ENSO6 ) has a 40 per cent likelihood for the re-emergence of La Niña conditions for the period SeptemberNovember 2021. The likelihood increases to 60 per cent for the period of December-February 2022. As such, the WMO warns that a weak La Niña event may re-emerge later in 2021 for the second consecutive year, with below-normal rainfall expected. Potentially worsening the situation would be the negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). While the Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the negative IOD to weaken and return to neutral by December 2021, the combination of a La Niña event and a negative IOD would mean that precipitation impacts would be magnified. Specifically for Afghanistan, a negative IOD would bring about dry conditions over most of the country for the period of OctoberDecember, whence wheat would be planted and rice and maize harvested – low precipitation rates during these times would affect agricultural production greatly and have a direct impact on food security that has already been projected by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) to have emergency and crisis needs for various provinces.

Due to the significant changes in the security situation in target provinces, other service providers including government departments and international humanitarian organizations have been experiencing further limitations to access the drought-affected districts. Hence, ARCS, as a trusted humanitarian partner recognized and accepted by the Taliban, is expected to step in and cover more hard-to-reach districts, thus targeting a greater number of households. ARCS and IFRC have since revised this Emergency Appeal to align the response plan with the government’s national drought response plan and to extend the target to 18 provinces Badghis, Baghlan, Balkh, Bamyan, Daikundi, Farah, Faryab, Ghor, Herat, Helmand, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Sar-i-Pul, and Urozgan. Click here to see the map of the affected areas. The targeting of these provinces is based on updated analyses and reports on the most affected areas from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) and other relevant technical ministries.

Already, under this appeal, based on the income received, ARCS has so far provided emergency food assistance – using cash as a modality – to 3,500 drought-affected households (approximately 24,500 people) in Badghis, Baghlan, and Faryab provinces. In addition, outside this Emergency Appeal, ARCS has also provided short-term emergency food assistance to 7,670 households (approximately 54,000 people) affected by multiple shocks in four provinces: Balkh, Faryab, Ghor, and Kandahar. The National Society had also completed household-level assessments and selected 2,100 drought-affected households (approximately 6,300 people) to receive emergency food assistance during August. However, distributions have been delayed by challenges relating to accessing money due to disruption of banking services.