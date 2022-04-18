Afghanistan Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 86 | January - March 2022

In this issue

A single mother receives emergency aid to help her support her family P.1

Food assistance enables families to get through the difficult winter P.2

Wheat farmers optimistic about improved crop following agricultural support P.3

Displaced families receive cash assistance in Hirat Women and girls receive mental health support in Nangarhar P.4

Women keep backyard poultry farms going P.5

From surviving to thriving – children recover from severe acute malnutrition P.6

Emergency assistance helps a single mother to support her family

Contribution from Afghanaid

When Masoma’s husband was killed, the 28-year-old mother of four had no choice but to leave her home in search of safety. Masoma’s quest led her to seek out her brothers in Badakhshan, a remote province known for its large mountain ranges and bitterly cold winters. Unfortunately, they were also struggling financially and couldn’t help them. Desperate for shelter, and now with no family left to turn to, Masoma finally found villagers who had space for her and her children to stay: a simple mud hut that serves as their kitchen. With nothing to shield the young family from the snow and rain coming through an open window, their only protection was a blanket tied in front of the opening. With wintry temperatures in Badakhshan plummeting to around -25 degrees, Masoma’s family were still in danger, unless they quickly found extra support.

““When I came here, I was very sad. I was crying day and night...the children would get sick and I would be very worried because I didn’t have a penny to get them [medical] treatment,” Masoma recalled, “we would sleep in dark and fear in this kitchen”.

Fortunately, after learning of her situation, Afghanaid were on hand to support Masoma through this difficult winter. Despite treacherous conditions, Afghanaid’s provincial teams worked tirelessly to ensure even the most isolated of families had what they needed. This included an array of vital household essentials such as a solar torch, blankets, and cooking utensils to help her get back on her feet and keep her family healthy. “Afghanaid came and helped us really well, they gave us blankets, gas, pots, buckets and even glasses,” Masoma said, “it made me and my children happy.”

It is estimated that over 710,000 people across Afghanistan became internally displaced in 2021, adding to around 5.5 million people already in protracted displacement. Families like Masoma’s have been forced to abandon their homes and seek safety elsewhere as violence across the country dramatically increased and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis took hold. Female-headed households face even greater difficulties as they are often discriminated against and shunned by their communities.

This winter, Afghanaid has supported over 3,580 households across Afghanistan with emergency shelter and household kits including heating, cooking, and hygiene equipment. With this help, displaced families like Masoma's have been able to keep themselves warm and clean, preventing increased illness and deaths as a result of exposure to the cold. In the coming spring, Afghanaid will help these communities to find sustainable work and restart agricultural production, in order to strengthen their resilience to face future crises.