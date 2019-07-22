Afghanistan Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 81 | 1 April–30 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

As Afghanistan is recovering from the worst drought in a decade, Afghans have high hopes for the next harvest season.

Natural disasters in 2019 severely damaged or destroyed 24,653 homes in 32 provinces, affecting 292,525 people.

Attacks on schools tripled between 2017 and 2018 in the first increase in attacks since 2015.

Healthcare out of reach for many Afghan as nearly a third of the population needs to travel more than 5 km to receive health services.

Devastating combination of drought, conflict and insecurity in 2018 continues to exacerbate the nutritional status of vulnerable people.

Families look towards the future after the devastation of drought

Contribution from WFP

“I am returning to my village because we had a lot of rain this year,” said Abdul from Ab Kamari district in Badghis Province. “WFP helped us when we arrived in Qala-e-Naw and had nothing, but I am now hopeful that the harvest will be good this year.” Abdul and his family of seven are among the thousands of families driven from their homes by drought and conflict who arrived in Qala-e-Naw in Badghis Province, and Hirat City, in Hirat Province in the first half of 2018.

In 2018, WFP assisted 2.7 million drought-affected people with 106,000 metric tons of food and $14 million in cash transfers to cover food needs for six months or longer in the majority of cases. Families received fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, iodized salt, split peas and specialized nutritious food for young children to prevent moderate acute malnutrition. WFP’s digital registration and benefits transfer system, SCOPE, enabled WFP to account for the size of displaced families.