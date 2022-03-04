Afghanistan Humanitarian Appeal 2022

Afghanistan is confronting an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with a very real risk of systemic collapse and human catastrophe that threatens many of the development gains of the last 20 years. The situation has deteriorated in recent months due to the ongoing conflict and the political power shift, COVID-19 and drought – and it is Afghan women and girls who are paying the heaviest price.

UNFPA requires $251.9 million to respond to the reproductive health and protection needs of 9.3 million people affected by the crisis for the year 2022.