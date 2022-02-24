Afghanistan: Humanitarian Air Bridge flights deliver life-saving medical aid

Today, the first of a new series of EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights has delivered nearly 34 tonnes of life-saving medical supplies to Kabul to support the most vulnerable in Afghanistan.

For the upcoming months, the EU has scheduled several flights to ensure the safe transport of close to 180 tonnes of humanitarian supplies. Currently, more than 24 million people require humanitarian assistance inside the country.

On this occasion, Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has further deteriorated and needs to be considered as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The EU has programmed 6 additional EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to Kabul over the next months. This Air Bridge helps humanitarian organisations to continue operating in the country and represents a lifeline to those in need of medical treatment.”

Today’s EU funded flight operation ensures safe delivery of critical health items provided by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and European humanitarian organisations Archemed (Germany), Emergency (Italy), and Premiere Urgence (France). It comes on top of 280 tonnes of humanitarian cargo delivered via the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge between August and December 2021.