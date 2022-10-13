Afghanistan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (September 2022)

Key Highlights

Humanitarian partners are observing increased access constraints and operational challenges that are happening at the backdrop of severe humanitarian needs, compounded by emerging shocks including a high-magnitude Earthquake, wide-spread outbreak of diseases (including Acute Watery Diarrhea) as well as atypical floods and other seasonal risks, leaving more than half of Afghanistan’s population estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance. In September 2022, over 126 access incidents, involving increased ‘Interferences in the implementation of humanitarian activities’ (↑ from 61 – 70 incidents), and ‘Military operations and ongoing hostilities impeding humanitarian operations’ (↑ from 5 – 70 incidents), were reported by humanitarian partners that temporarily halted 35 programs of UN and NGOs, across 7 regions.

Humanitarian partners are concerned with the de-facto authorities (DFAs) operational guideline that aims to effectively regulate and monitor aid organizations, and thus, shirking the humanitarian space through attempts to influence beneficiary selection, program design and staff recruitment, and adding bureaucratic hurdles to the project implementations. An operational capacity survey rolled out following the launching of the new guideline, revealed an already heightened operational challenges, with impacts ranging from delays in start of project implementation to return of funds, that consequently drastically affect the population in need of assistance. Engagements and sensitization of DFAs at the national and provincial level continued to trouble shoot access challenges and increase awareness on the humanitarian principles, that ultimately facilitate a conducing operational environment. As of September, the humanitarian partners have conducted 212 sensitization session to district level authorities while also continuing the ad-hoc engagements at the national level.

In 2022, 108 directives and instructions relating to humanitarian operations were issued by the DFAs. These are directives that have or have had potential impact to the humanitarian environment, involving 84 directives that allow for ‘Interferences in the implementation of humanitarian activities’, 17 on ‘restriction of movement of agencies’, personnel, or goods within the affected country’, 4 on ‘violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities’, and 1 on ‘restriction of movement of agencies’, personnel, or goods into the affected country’.

Secondary education for girls remains closed since the DFAs’ directive requesting girls to stay at home on 17 September 2021, and its reiteration on 23 March 2022, and 12 September 2022 to close school for girls. This has further deepened girls’ disadvantages in access to continued education and has impacted what was an already low female enrolment rate in 31 of 34 provinces, while UNICEF’s survey found that 80 per cent of the community is supportive to girls’ education. Meanwhile, the humanitarian intervention reach female population continues to be affected by restrictions imposed on female aid workers by the DFAs. In September, there were restrictions that required mahram in the city, despite the provision of DFA’s directive, issued on 18 January 2022 and again reiterated on 25 March, requesting mahram only for travels beyond 72kms from the city. On 12 September, UN female personnel were temporarily detained by members of GDI at a DfPs entry post near the UNAMA compound while reporting to work, creating concerns about the likelihood of future incidents outside UN compounds despite the release of said staff in an hour, and female staff participation in Helmand Province was temporarily halted by the Director of Economy’s instruction to sustain from deploying of female staff to the field on 13 September. The instructions issued in September had led to at least 22 access incidents relating to female staff that temporary suspended 9 programs, permanently closed 1 program, and the detention of 5 staff.

In September, aid workers continued to operate in a volatile environment often undergoing serious threats and risks with 31 instances of ‘physical violence (attacks against humanitarian workers)’, ‘arrest/detention of humanitarian workers’, and ‘threats against humanitarian workers, assets and facilities’ reported, resulting in the temporary closure of 3 programs, injury of 6, and detention of 13 staff. Furthermore, presence of IEDs and UXOs were found to be a potential threat to the lives of civilians across the region, particularly in Uruzgan and Hilmand provinces when insufficient financial resources are slowing IED clearance.

Urgent response and resource mobilization is critical to get ahead of winter and physical access challenges (a map of past winter-affected areas is attached to enable planning), to respond in the inter-cluster winter prioritized districts.