Afghanistan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (October 2022)

Time Period

01/10/2022 to 31/10/2022

Key Highlights

Record high access constraints and operational challenges observed in October 2022, with 184 access incidents reported resulting in the temporary suspension of 91 Programs reported by humanitarian partners. The access incidents in October 2022 have shown an increase by 87 per cent from same time last year and a 23 percent increase from September 2022, with majority accounting to ‘interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities’, followed by ‘violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities’ authored by the de-facto authorities. The humanitarian access incidents in October, have resulted in the temporary suspension of 91 programs, and damaged 11 organizations assets or facilities.

Of the total number, 30 incidents of violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities resulted in the temporary suspension of 6 programs, and the detention of 34 aid workers (an 80 per cent increase from September). October has seen the highest cases of aid workers detention in 2022, marked by increased interreferences in the humanitarian programs, and alleged non-compliance to bureaucratic procedures. Even though, these incidents were successfully resolved to the large extent, humanitarian partners remain concerned over the growing trends. The implementation of the new operational guideline, to be annexed to the NGO law of 2005, is anticipated to deepen challenges related to access, most notably, compound interference related access constraints faced by humanitarian partners. Advocacy on ensuring compliance to the NGO law, and halting of unwarranted interference in the humanitarian operations by law enforcement bodies, for example, at the district and province level has been averted by a written instruction by the national DFAs.

The humanitarian assistance was also adversely impacted by restrictions on the movement of humanitarian personnel. Of particular concern is the growing challenges being reported by humanitarian partners at security checkpoints, unduly requesting staffing details and documentations. For example, in Hirat and Panjshir, incidents involving demands to fill out a form at checkpoints, requests for an authorization letter for carrying smart phones, and unwarranted questioning about the nature of employment were reported by partners at checkpoints. Female staff movement was also banned with or without Mahram (except the health sector) in all districts of Helmand province, since 01 October, having devastating consequence for female affected beneficiaries who depend on the female aid workers involvement to be able to access life-saving assistance and services. In October, IDPs were forcibly evicted, and 12 houses destroyed from Qala-e-Barqi-2 Camp of PD8 in Kabul, putting the vulnerable at risk as winter approaches. Engagement on this has yielded an assurance from Ministry of Refugee and Repartition to cease IDP evictions and support the evicted IDPs.

Strategic and operational engagements at the regional levels continue to be reinforced in October, through Regional Humanitarian Teams and activation of Access Working Groups, that will advocate for humanitarian principles and access issues, and troubleshoot operational challenges. Furthermore, district level sensitization sessions are ongoing, with a goal to reach all 402 districts by end of the year. These sessions have been essential, not only to provide orientation on the humanitarian principles and response, but also to establish a platform for raise and exchange information on challenges, and shortcomings.

Suspension of humanitarian operations by the DFAs had also made significant impact on the humanitarian response in October. For instance, in Badghis province, on 18 October, all humanitarian operations targeting 554,818 people in need of humanitarian assistance were suspended by the provincial DFAs, with demands that IDP returns program be prioritized, and were put as conditions for resumption of humanitarian interventions. Despite the engagements by the leadership, humanitarian intervention has only resumed to the non-IDP populations, consequently pausing response to IDPs. In addition, some Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams (MHNTs), or 60 per cent of 156 MHNT in Eastern region that provide health and nutrition assistance to 1.95 million people, were also suspended by the DFAs, due to issues related with signing of Memorandum of Understands (MoUs). The Humanitarian Access Working Group is mapping these issues with the Cluster Coordinators to provide advice to the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) on how to approach these bureaucratic challenges that have a sever impact to the populations access to the basic emergency services.