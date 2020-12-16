Afghanistan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (November 2020)

KEY ISSUES

In November 2020, the HAG recorded 101 incidents impacting access for humanitarians, compared to 105 incidents in October , highlighting a continuously challenging access environment for the humanitarian community. Most access constraints stemmed from interferences in the implementation of humanitarian activities (33), followed by constraints resulting from military operations and kinetic activity (25). While the former increased notably compared to the 24 incidents recorded in October, the latter recorded a decrease, down from 41 incidents.

Interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities

In November, NSAG-TB continued to author most interference attempts in the implementation of humanitarian activities (24 out of 33), with GOA and community members authoring six and three incidents respectively.

Health NGOs and services remained particularly affected, with NSAG-TB pushing partners for additional resources, including more and better medical supplies, better trained staff as well as more services. Disagreement over these demands resulted in the closure of facilities and/or suspension of health activities, preventing the local population from accessing health services.

Humanitarian activities were either closed, suspended or interrupted by NSAG-TB, due to disagreement over the collection of beneficiary data, submission project documents, inclusion of additional beneficiaries as well as staff recruitment. In Daykundi, NSAG-TB stopped a multiagency team from distributing humanitarian assistance to IDPs after the team refused to include newly displaced IDPs in the distribution. OCHA addressed the issue with the Provincial NSAG-TB NGO Commission and the issue was resolved after it was agreed that the newly displaced IDPs would be assessed. While health partners continued to struggle resolving their issues, it seemed easier to find local agreements for partners working in other sectors.

In two instances, GOA officials challenged partners’ operation in NSAG-TB controlled areas. In the northeastern region, partners were prevented from providing health services in NSAG-TB controlled areas, and in the south, disagreement over beneficiaries in NSAG-TB controlled areas disrupted a distribution. Local communities impeded interagency assessments in three instances after demands for inclusion of additional beneficiaries were not met.

Military Operations and Kinetic Activity

Despite the decline in access constraints resulting from military operations and kinetic activity, Kandahar continued to record a high number of incidents (11). The volatile security situation resulted in partners working in health, protection, shelter and demining sectors temporarily suspending their activities in Shawalikot, Arghestan, Arghandab, Panjwaiy, Maywand and Zharey districts. IED presence along main roads remained a huge concern for humanitarian partners. A SVBIED detonation in Maywand not only killed four civilians and wounded another 13, but also damaged a nearby health facility. Meanwhile, a VBIED attack targeting the ANP station in Aino Mina of Kandahar City wounded 20 civilians and damaged the private residences of four IO staff members.

Violence/Threats Against Humanitarian Personnel/Assets/Facilities

During November, the HAG recorded 23 instances of violence/threats against humanitarian personnel/assets/facilities compared to 15 such incidents in October. In seven instances, NSAG-TB abducted nine humanitarian staff for alleged affiliation with GOA and operating in NSAG-TB areas without prior notification. The HAG also reported two occupations of health facilities: in the northern region, ANA forces continued to use parts of a health facility as a base, which due to the deteriorating security situation led to significant service interruptions, with NSAG-TB firing towards the health facility. In the central region, NSAG-TB members occupied a health facility, which resulted in its closure, depriving 30,000 civilians from accessing health services.