Afghanistan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (June 2020)

KEY ISSUES

In June 2020, the HAG recorded 46 incidents impacting access for humanitarians, compared to 81 incidents in May . The decrease in the number of access impediments is due to a reduction in interference attempts as well as violence against humanitarians, with June logging the lowest number of interference attempts and the second lowest number of incidents relating to violence against humanitarians in this year. While this is a positive development, it is premature to say whether this decrease points towards an improved access environment for humanitarian actors.

Access Impediments Related to C-19 outbreak and its response

June did not log any movement restrictions linked to government imposed C-19 lockdown measures, which is in line with May which logged one such incident, compared to 31 and 29 C-19 related movement restrictions in April and March. While lockdown measures officially remain in place, they are no longer strictly enforced, with most shops and restaurants open and only schools and wedding halls remaining closed.

Nonetheless, C-19 continues to significantly impact humanitarian access, with organizations limiting or even fully stopping field missions and assessments due to fear of their staff getting infected. In the absence of a governmental death registry, there are no reliable C-19 casualty numbers, making it also impossible to assess how many humanitarians and frontline workers passed away due to C-19. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that the number is significant, with partners reporting of at least three humanitarians working for three different organizations passing away this month in Hilmand Province.

More information on the C-19 related access impediments can be found in the C-19 Access Impediment Report.

**Military Operations and Kinetic Activity

June logged five access impediments due to ongoing fighting. This is a decrease compared to the 12 and 15 incidents recorded in April and May, making it the months with most access impediments linked to ongoing fighting on HAG record. In response, OCHA together with humanitarian partners intensified its engagement with both Afghan and international military forces to strengthen mechanisms such as the No Strike List and deconfliction processes to avoid that humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities are (collaterally) impacted by conflict activities.

Interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities

Interference attempts by conflict actors continued to hamper humanitarian activities, including the C-19 response. In Balkh Province, a partner raised concern that the Department of Public Health wanted their mobile health teams to solely focus on C-19 patient tracing and stop their other activities, while in Kabul the start of a C-19 response activity was delayed due to bureaucratic impediments.

In Baghlan, Kunduz, Kunar and Nuristan provinces, NSAG-TB members attempted to interfere with the recruitment process of health partners. All four instances led to a temporary suspension of the health activities, including in Kunduz were nine C-19 rapid response teams had to suspend their work following pressure by NSAG-TB. Delays in health activities are particularly concerning during the current pandemic and highlight the importance of engaging local NSAG-TB members from the beginning of the project, either directly or indirectly through community representatives.

Levy requests to private transport contractors remain a challenge for humanitarian organizations, with a partner having their material withheld at a NSAG-TB checkpoint in Shawali Kot District, Kandahar Province. NSAG-TB members accused the private company of having attempted to circumvent ‘customs’ payment and with the transport company unable or unwilling to engage on the release of the material, the organization is currently negotiating the release of the items. Most partners rely on private companies to transport humanitarian material, with this example highlighting the importance of engaging them in discussions on their SOPs, including on access along NSAG-TB controlled roads.