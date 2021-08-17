Afghanistan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (July 2021)

KEY ISSUES

Summary

Humanitarian partners reported at least 176 access impediments to the HAG in July 2021 in Afghanistan. This is a significant decrease from the 274 incidents reported in June, which is the highest number of access impediments recorded since the HAG began documentation in 2016.

The overall high incident levels observed in June were due to factors such as an increased number of movement restrictions and military operations, with the Taliban responsible for most of these incidents. The spike in access impediments in June also correlated with the overall Taliban strategy which focused on overrunning multiple districts and District Administrative Centres (DACs), thereby operating on a broader geographical scale.

However, approximately from mid-July onwards, the Taliban has changed their tactics and refocused efforts on provincial capitals while concentrating most of their resources and firepower on geographically focused areas, thereby affecting fewer organisations.

Movement restrictions

Restrictions on the movement of humanitarian organisations, personnel and goods within Afghanistan in July continued to be the most reported constraints, with a total of 66 incidents reported. This is a decrease from the 121 incidents recorded in June. Excluding the month of June, the number of incidents recorded during July is consistent with the average levels of movement restrictions recorded by the HAG throughout 2021. As previously mentioned, the spike in reported cases in June was primarily caused by the country-wide Taliban offensive. Strikingly, the Taliban caused all of the reported movement restriction incidents in July except for ten incidents where humanitarian partners’ movement were instead restricted by demonstrations.

At least 21 incidents in July involved blockages at checkpoints. More than 62 per cent of all the movement restrictions at checkpoints were recorded within the usual areas of the Bala-Buluk district in Farah province.

In at least 34 instances, humanitarian partners were not able to travel due to ongoing Taliban attacks against ANSF personnel and positions. With the Taliban increasingly taking over main roads and forcing ANSF to withdraw to major urban centres, the theatre of conflict could move away from the countryside to areas within and around the provincial capitals as the fighting intensifies. This could result into a decrease in the number of access impediments attributed to Taliban attacks against ANSF in rural areas.

Moreover, dictated by the overall deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarians have significantly reduced the scale of their operations and reduced the number of staff members travelling. The decrease in the number of reported movement restrictions faced by humanitarian organisations is therefore related to the overall reduced humanitarian footprint.

Military operations and kinetic activity

Military operations and kinetic activity by parties of the conflict remained a major constraint. At least 53 incidents were reported in July, thus similar to the levels recorded in May (54). This signifies a significant drop from a very kinetic activity seen throughout June when 93 such incidents were recorded, attributed to the concentration of Taliban in areas in close proximity to the provincial capitals in an attempt to establish footholds for further advancements. All of the incidents recorded by the HAG in July related to military operations and kinetic activities have been caused by the Taliban – except for four airstrikes, which were attributed to ANSF activity.

At least ten humanitarian workers were affected during military operations and kinetic activities in July: one was killed and at least nine were wounded, in four separate incidents. During one of these incidents on 18 July, five humanitarian casualties resulted from an AAF airstrike targeting Taliban members in the vicinity of a district hospital. Moreover, health facilities have been affected by kinetic activities and military operations in at least six instances during July. Moreover, July has seen a significant increase in the number of airstrikes as compared to levels seen throughout 2021, from an average of one incident of such type on a monthly basis to at least four recorded in July. This increase is likely attributed to ANSF conducting airstrikes closer to urban areas as a response to the Taliban approach to densely populated areas with a higher concentration of humanitarian compounds and facilities. It is possible to suggest that ANSF will continue to rely on airstrikes as their most effective means of warfare. With the clashes being constructed predominantly within the urban areas, further incidents resulting in damage to humanitarian facilities as well as the possibility of collateral involvement for the personnel cannot be ruled out.

Due to the military operations and kinetic activities in July in least 32 instances, humanitarian organisations were forced to temporarily halt their operations. In two instances, humanitarian partners were forced to relocate multiple staff members due to a deteriorating security situation.

Physical Environment and Lack of Infrastructure At least four incidents were reported in July related to attacks against mobile network infrastructure and suspension of network coverages. The attacks against physical environment and infrastructure affecting humanitarian actors have been an issue for an extended period of time but notably deteriorated since April 2021. This has been dictated by constant attacks against mobile network infrastructure, as well as demands towards network providers coming predominately from Taliban to suspend or limit network coverages. Limited network coverages and blackouts significantly affect the capacity of humanitarian actors to proceed in the field and increases the reliance on alternative means of communications, such as satellite phones, which occasionally can be perceived with a high level of suspicion by parties of the conflict. Moreover, in July, Taliban members continued conducting attacks against road infrastructure and damaged two bridges.

Violence against humanitarian actors

July has logged the highest numbers of access constraints involving violence against humanitarians since March 2021, with at least 29 confirmed cases reported. As compared to May and June, the increase was attributed to incidents initiated by criminal elements and members of the Taliban.

The overall increase in the number of criminally motivated incidents could continue to rise if there is a worsening in the general security, political and economic situation. As of the incidents initiated by the Taliban, half of them was attributed to intimidation of humanitarians, either motivated by financial gain, personal grief or related to the official and personal activity of the affected organisation and individuals.