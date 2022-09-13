Afghanistan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (August 2022)

Time Period

01/08/2022 to 31/08/2022

Key Highlights

August reported a record high (129) humanitarian access constraints, from the year 2022.

Thirty-three humanitarian access incidents resulted in ‘Temporary Suspension of Program’, while 1 in ‘Permanent Closure of Facility’.

Impacts of climatic shocks increased by sixty percent from July 2022.

Two aid workers killed in August, while 4 were injured and 14 detained.

198 humanitarian sensitization session conducted to improve de-facto authorities’ (DfA) understandings of humanitarian principles, and address access and operational challenges to humanitarian response.

August 2022 saw the highest record of access incidents this year, standing at hundred and twenty-nine access incidents. 70 per cent of the incidents were authored by DfA and its armed forces. The incidents in August have shown 39 per cent increase from July, with majority (87%) of incidents involved ‘Interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities’ (58), followed by ‘Violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities’ (31) and ‘Physical environment’ (23) in all 8 regions.

Sixty-nine percent of the access incidents were attributed to ‘Interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities’, involving 52 instances of Interferences with Programming, 23 Instances of Pressure to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and 5 instances of Interference with staff recruitment that attributed to suspension of 22 programs, including the 9 programs still suspended in regions where over 2.9 million people are targeted in the HRP 2022. Compared to July, in August, 76 per cent increased interferences in humanitarian activities, including a 50 per cent increase in gender related incidents, were reported. gender related incidents, were reported.

Twenty-nine percent increase in ‘violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities’ reported in August, involving arrest/detention of 9 humanitarian workers, 1 forced closure, 2 attacks against humanitarian workers, 12 robbery and/or theft, and 7 threats against humanitarian workers, assets and facilities. The incidents were mostly authored by Armed Criminal Group (ACG) followed by the DfAs, resulting in the temporary suspension of 2 NGO Programs in two provinces where 1.2 million people are targeted for assistance under the 2022 HRP. Moreover, 2 aid workers were killed, while 4 were injured, 12 were detained and 16 assets of facilities were damaged, indicating heightened security situation to humanitarian community. 4 military operations (search operations and heavy weaponry) also suspended 1 program while damaging 2 facilities.

Climate shock impacts on humanitarian operation increased by 64 per cent, with 23 road access impediments reported due to floods, landslides and heavy rains. Despite the DfA’s efforts to repair damaged roads, access to people in need of assistance was severely affected for up to 14 days at times. For instance, planned food distribution in Nuristan Province of Eastern region was postponed from August.

In August, 6 directives, affecting humanitarian operations, were issued (2, verbally, 4, written) to UN agencies, and NGOs. Many of the directives issued in August involve requests of interferences in program design and coordination and staffing of NGOs. 2 of the directives were enforced, while 1 was closed following engagement with the DfAs at the province level. On female participation in humanitarian action, 16 directives were issued in 2022 and despite the advocacy efforts at all levels to address the instructions challenging female staff participation, 16 percent of female related access incidents in 2022, were reported in August (14 incidents). These incidents in August were stemming from Interference with Programming (6) and Incidents at checkpoints (3) by DfAs and ACGs, which shows an increase by 60 percent from July.

OCHA, with humanitarian partners, continue to engage with the DfAs at province and national levels, to address access impediments and operational challenges. In August, several meetings were held at all levels, cases relating to delays with MoU signing and project implementation, request for confidential information, violence against aid workers and restriction on female staff involvement in humanitarian operations, were discussed and to a large extent resolved. To further improve the understanding of DfAs on humanitarian principles and activities, and strengthen coordination and collaboration with them, OCHA, with humanitarian partners, are conducting humanitarian sensitization sessions that reached 198 districts by August 2022.