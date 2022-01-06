Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Heavy snowfall (UN, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 January 2022)
- Roads connecting districts and provincial centres in 10 provinces have been blocked due to heavy snowfall and rain, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said on Wednesday. At least 9 people were killed and 30 were injured because of avalanches and flooding in 30 of 34 provinces. Over 40 dwellings have been destroyed in Nuristan, Zabul, Nimruz and Kunar provinces.
- Winter conditions further aggravate the difficult humanitarian situation. UN humanitarian agencies warn that the harsh winter in Afghanistan and the recent snowfalls have a severe impact on the conditions faced by millions across the country.
- Moderate rain and snow is expected to continue over the coming days, in parts of the country.