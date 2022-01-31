Afghanistan: Heath Cluster Situation Report (November 2021)

14.5 M PiN of health assistance

10.3 M Planned reach

634 K IDPs

$ 169 M Funds required

866 K XB Returnees

1. Highlights

Health Cluster continued working to prepare the HNO and HRP 2022, both the documents are in progress and expected to be finalized in December 2021.

Health cluster coordinated with OCHA -HFU and the health cluster partners to facilitate submissions of proposals for Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) for the first standard allocation 2021. An SRC/TRC of health cluster partners together with HFU- OCHA has been reviewing the proposals submitted by 14 health cluster partners and the proposals are in the process of review to finalize.

Health and WASH clusters coordinated with cluster partners and prepared Health and WASH sectors' integrated AWD response action plan, which has been finalized and shared with the cluster partners for implementation.

A total of 157,388 confirmed cases and 7,308 deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The recovery rate is 89.3% with a 4.6% Case Fatality Rate (CFR).

A total of 1,487 medical kits (828 IEHKs, 471 TESKs, 78 Pneumonia, 39 Cholera Kits, and 71 NCD kits) were delivered by WHO to the health facilities in 17 provinces. These supplies cover the basic needs of 1,032,200 population for three (3) months including 47,100 major and minor surgeries.

A total of 513 (96.5%) functional surveillance sentinel sites in 34 provinces, which submitted reports through the Disease Early Warning System (DEWS).

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

A total of 50 health cluster partners are participating in health cluster coordination meetings, of which only 23 partners were found reported to ReportHub for the month of Nov. 2021, this indicates that some health partners are not reporting and some are nonoperational.