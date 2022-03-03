Afghanistan: Heath Cluster Situation Report (January 2022)

Key Figures

18.1 M PiN of health assistance

14.7 M Planned reach

309.6 K IDPs

424.2 K Returnees

$ 378 M Funds

Highlights

Health Cluster (HC) conducted one-day workshop on 17 Jan 022, attended by 45 participants (I/NGOs, UN agencies, RCRC); provided with an orientation on cluster approach including roles and responsibilities; conducted analysis of Strength Weakness, Opportunity and Threat (SWOT) of health cluster; and the annual work plan of cluster for 2022 was finalized.

HC continued the engagement with health cluster partners through bi-weekly HC meeting with close follow up of actions agreed; continued with one-to-one engagement with HC partners; and continued the coordination with ICCT including intercluster groups and HC Technical Working Groups (TWG) i.e. RMNCAH WG and PSCM SG.

AHF 1st Standard Allocation – a total of 18 proposals, from 14 partners, reviewed and recommended to support the implementation of humanitarian health services. A total of USD 18m was allocated for the health envelope.

HC organized an orientation session on Accountability to Affected People (AAP) and PSEA to Health Cluster partners in cooperation with AAP WG and PSEA focal persons.

Expansion of HC structure to sub-national levels – recruitment of regional coordinators expected to complete in March 2022.

HCC team produced and disseminated information products on monthly basis including the HC bulletin; HC partners operational updates/situation report; and various dashboards including HC partners operational presence, humanitarian response services and attacks on health care.

HC IM-WG has been established with an aim to improve data collection, quality and information dissemination; and an introductory training for the HC-IMWG focal points, on the use of ReportHub, has been conducted.

HC activities and indicators have been reviewed, finalized and uploaded into the ReportHub for the use in reporting in monthly basis, which is an interactive tool to collect the data/reports from all health cluster partners.