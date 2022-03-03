Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Heath Cluster Situation Report (January 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key Figures

18.1 M PiN of health assistance

14.7 M Planned reach

309.6 K IDPs

424.2 K Returnees

$ 378 M Funds

Highlights

  • Health Cluster (HC) conducted one-day workshop on 17 Jan 022, attended by 45 participants (I/NGOs, UN agencies, RCRC); provided with an orientation on cluster approach including roles and responsibilities; conducted analysis of Strength Weakness, Opportunity and Threat (SWOT) of health cluster; and the annual work plan of cluster for 2022 was finalized.

  • HC continued the engagement with health cluster partners through bi-weekly HC meeting with close follow up of actions agreed; continued with one-to-one engagement with HC partners; and continued the coordination with ICCT including intercluster groups and HC Technical Working Groups (TWG) i.e. RMNCAH WG and PSCM SG.

  • AHF 1st Standard Allocation – a total of 18 proposals, from 14 partners, reviewed and recommended to support the implementation of humanitarian health services. A total of USD 18m was allocated for the health envelope.

  • HC organized an orientation session on Accountability to Affected People (AAP) and PSEA to Health Cluster partners in cooperation with AAP WG and PSEA focal persons.

  • Expansion of HC structure to sub-national levels – recruitment of regional coordinators expected to complete in March 2022.

  • HCC team produced and disseminated information products on monthly basis including the HC bulletin; HC partners operational updates/situation report; and various dashboards including HC partners operational presence, humanitarian response services and attacks on health care.

  • HC IM-WG has been established with an aim to improve data collection, quality and information dissemination; and an introductory training for the HC-IMWG focal points, on the use of ReportHub, has been conducted.

  • HC activities and indicators have been reviewed, finalized and uploaded into the ReportHub for the use in reporting in monthly basis, which is an interactive tool to collect the data/reports from all health cluster partners.

  • Submitted the HRP 2021 end-of-year narrative and indicators/data reports to OCHA.

