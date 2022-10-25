Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30th Sep, a total of 199,906 confirmed cases and 7,804 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 89.3% with 3.9% Case Fatality Rate.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

WHO provided a total of 150 metric tons (MT) of medical and non- medical supplies in September 2022 that will benefit 1,445,100 people in the 34 provinces through 236 health facilities.

UNFPA supplied a total of 14 RH kits that can provide emergency reproductive health services to 4,225 childbearing aged women.

UNICEF continued its support to 33 Intergrated Emergency Response Teams (IERTS) in hot-spot locations, 322 CTUs / CTCs in health facilities and 2,036 Oral Rehydration Points at both health facilities & community level to enable treatment of AWD.

Medair has operational presence in three provinces (Kandahar, Uruzgan and Daikundi) running integrated Health, Nutrition, WASH, and Food Security projects through six MHNTs.