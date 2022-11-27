Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, October 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
- As of 31st October, a total of 203,801 confirmed cases, and 7,827 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 89.8% with 3.8% case fatality rate.
- The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.
- WHO provided 693 metric tons of medical kits and supplies to more than 300 health facilities across 91 districts prioritized for the winter response. It will benefit more than one million people.
- AHDS intends to provide quality primary health care, reproductive health, nutrition, and psychosocial support services through 16 primary health care facilities in Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.
- INTERSOS supports trauma care through 2 FATPs in Maywand and Panjway districts of Kandahar province and refer complicated/major trauma cases to the Mirwais Regional Hospital.
- UNFPA supplied 70 RH kits to support emergency reproductive health services for 13,515 women.
- Action for Development (AfD) supports strengthening the midwives skills through their access to modern information and technology. 60 trainers received the ToT who trained 180 midwives.