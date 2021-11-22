Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 31 October 2021, there have been 156,250 confirmed cases and 7,280 deaths due to COVID19. The recovery rate is 82.3% with a 4.6% Case Fatality Rate (CFR).

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups as reported were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

• A total of 513 (96%) functional surveillance sentinel sites in 34 provinces, which submitted reports through the Disease Early Warning System (DEWS).

• WHO delivered 240 medical kits (110 IEHKs, 110 TESKs, 16 Pneumonia, and 4 Cholera Kits) to the health care facilities in 17 provinces. These supplies cover the basic needs of 139,000 population for three (3) months including 5,500 major and minor surgeries.

• IOM’s COVID 19 Rapid Response Teams screened 62,850 people and provided essential health services to more than 10,000 people in Herat, Kandahar, Nangahar and Nimroz provinces.

Situation Update

• Afghanistan continues to be in a humanitarian emergency due to protracted conflict, frequent natural disasters, disease outbreaks and population displacement, with an increasing number of people in need of assistance during 2021 added due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• In 2021, more than 14.5 million people (out of the total estimated population of 40.4 million) required humanitarian health assistance.

• So far in 2021, more than 677,832 individuals have been internally displaced due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters. In addition, nearly 959,295 people have returned from neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

• The recent displacement due to ongoing conflict affects all individuals with different needs: inadequate shelter, food insecurity, insufficient access to basic health services, as well as a lack of protection, resulting in precarious living conditions that jeopardize the wellbeing and dignity of the affected population.

• With the new onset of drought comes worsening food insecurity that leads to deteriorated malnutrition, which poses an increased risk of diseases and death, especially for children and vulnerable groups.

• Even before the recent drought declaration, the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Afghanistan estimated that almost half of the children under the age of 5 years (3.1 million) were at risk of acute malnutrition. Of these, 2.2 million were projected to have Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and 895,000 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

• As of October 2021, nearly 683,283 trauma cases have been recorded through 130 Health Facilities, which are supported by WHO. The capacity to provide timely first aid and subsequent rehabilitation is limited.

• Emergency reproductive, maternal and child health services are not readily accessible to a significant part of the vulnerable population due to limited provider capacity, including a weak referral system.

• The COVID-19 pandemic provides another layer of complexity to one of the most challenging humanitarian emergencies. The health cluster partners continue supporting interventions to control the transmission of the virus through vaccinations, surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, treatment, and ICU care, communication, and community engagement. WHO and UNICEF have been supporting the MoPH in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine.

• More than 2300 Sehatmandi health facilities are supported by WHO and UNICEF from CERF through implementing agencies.