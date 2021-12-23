Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 30th Nov 2021, a total of 157,388 confirmed cases and 7,308 deaths reported due to COVID-19.

The recovery rate is 89.3% with a 4.6% Case Fatality Rate (CFR).

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

• A total of 513 (96.5%) functional surveillance sentinel sites in 34 provinces, which submitted reports through the Disease Early Warning System (DEWS).

• A total of 1,487 medical kits (828 IEHKs, 471 TESKs, 78 Pneumonia, 39 Cholera Kits, and 71 NCD kits) were delivered by WHO to the health facilities in 17 provinces. These supplies cover the basic needs of 1,032,200 population for three (3) months including 47,100 major and minor surgeries.

• A total of 130 health facilities (HFs) with trauma care supplies, training, and technical guidance to health personnel in 34 provinces continued with support by WHO. During the period, a total of 15,239 trauma cases were reported from these HFs supported by WHO.