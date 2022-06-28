Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, May 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
- As of 31st May, a total of 180,421 confirmed cases and 7,707 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 90.3% with 4.2% Case Fatality Rate.
- The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.
- A total of 519 (96.4%) functional surveillance sentinel sites in 34 Provinces, submitted reports through the Disease Early Warning System (DEWS).
- WHO delivered 43 IEHK supplementary and 12 Cholera Kits to 26 health facilities in 19 provinces to provide health services to vulnerable people in underserved areas. These supplies cover the basic needs of an estimated 456,200 population for a period of three months
- IOM continue to support delivery of emergency health services to the target beneficiaries (Returnees, IDPs and underserved host communities). The health services are provided through Mobile Health Teams (MHT), Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and Implementing Partners (IPs) in 12 provinces of the country.