Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, June 2022

Highlights

• As of 30 th June, a total of 182,614 confirmed cases and 7,723 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 90.1% with 4.2% Case Fatality Rate.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

• A total of 519 (96.4%) functional surveillance sentinel sites in 34 Provinces, submitted reports through the Disease Early Warning System (DEWS).

• WHO delivered a total of 572 emergency medical kits (206 IEHK, 109 TESK, 4 Cholera Kits, 22 NCD kits, 7 pneumonia kits, and 224 PED-SAM kits) to 171 health facilities in 33 provinces to provide health services to vulnerable people in underserved areas. These supplies cover the basic needs of an estimated 1,773,640 population for a period of three months • INTERSOS has been operational in Afghanistan since 2001 and currently is present in three provinces (Kandahar, Zabul and Kabul) providing an integrated health, nutrition and protection program using a community needs-based approach. Through the support of BHA, ECHO, SV, UNICEF and WHO funding, the team is running six MHTs, 2 FATPs, 3 HPs, 4 Basic BHCs in the mentioned provinces and is supporting the maternity ward in Qalat Provincial Hospital (PH).