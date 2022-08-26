Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 31 st July, a total of 185,941 confirmed cases and 7,751 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 90.0% with 4.1% Case Fatality Rate.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

• WHO delivered a total of 1289 emergency medical kits (663 IEHK, 497 TESK, 20 Cholera Kits, 106 NCD kits, and 3 pneumonia kits) to 104 health facilities in 18 provinces to provide health services to vulnerable people in underserved areas. These supplies cover the basic needs of an estimated 700,750 population for a period of three months • UNFPA supplied a total of 157 RH kits that can provide emergency reproductive health services to 14,245 childbearing aged women.

• In response to AWD outbreak in the country, UNICEF distributed 191 Acute Watery Diarrhea Kits (93 AWD community kits, 50 AWD peripheral kits, and 48 AWD peripheral renewal kits) to manage 110, 830 AWD cases for the next three months.

• OCCD is delivering health and nutrition services in 6 districts of Panjshir province (Onaba, Rukha, Khenj,

Paryan, Dara and Shutul) through 6 MHNTs. In addition, the NGO is running Trauma Care centers and First Aid Trauma posts in Kapisa, Parwan, Takhar,

Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.