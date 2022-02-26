Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 31st Jan 2022, a total of 163,742 confirmed cases and 7,417 deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The recovery rate is 89.5% with a 4.5% Case Fatality Rate (CFR).

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

A total of 519 (95%) functional surveillance sentinel sites in 34 Provinces, which submitted reports through the Disease Early Warning System (DEWS).

A total of 3,090 medical kits (2,844 IEHKs, 242 TESKs, 3 Pneumonia, 1 Cholera Kits) were delivered by WHO to the 135 health facilities in 34 Provinces. These supplies cover the basic needs of the 2,874,500 population for three (3) months including 12,100 major and minor surgeries.

In January, a total of 115,739 individuals received COVID-19 vaccination