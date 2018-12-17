Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, December 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

3.3 M people face severe food insecure due to ongoing drought. 280,000 people have already been displaced because of drought. Health status of those displaced and at places of origin are compromised by malnutrition, lack of maternal healthcare and potential disease outbreaks (AWD, respiratory infections, CCHF).

Returnees from Iran (670,000), Pakistan (30,000) and conflict displaced population (280,000 in 2018) face the challenge of lacking essential services, including housing, food, health services and safe drinking water. This population is particularly vulnerable to health issues related to noncommunicable diseases, mental health issues and addiction.

Ongoing conflict continues to drive the humanitarian needs as there are continued civilian casualties, damages to health and education facilities. In 2018, there has been 39% increase in civilian casualties, which lead to an increased need for trauma care. 71 incidence of attack on health care has been recorded. Majority of which are deliberate attacks targeting health facilities and health workers.

The Humanitarian Needs Overview for 2019 has been released. 6.3 M people will be in need of humanitarian assistance. Of those, 1.9 M people will be in need of emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and a lack of basic sevices.

Situation Update

Ongoing conflicts and current drought in Afghanistan contribute to population displacement, mass casualty incidents and outbreaks of communicable diseases. They lead to a disruption of the Afghan health system. Multiple mass casualty incidences place a strain on trauma care and health services. The lack of sufficient rehabilitative care has left many victims permanently disabled.

The current drought has left millions of people hungry. The displaced people have very limited primary health services, including antenatal care and mental health care. Mental health has been identified as a priority. The risk of communicable diseases is very high in displacement camps, as well as areas of origin for those affected by drought. Cases of acute watery diarhea are affecting more than 40 percent of households in displaced sites. Measles and the Crimean Congo Hemorhagic Fever are more prevalent than previously reported. Exisiting health services are unable to cope with the increase demand in the areas of origin and are now out of essential medicines and supplies. 42 percent of households report a total lack of antenatal care in drought affected districts.