Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 31 st Aug, a total of 194,241 confirmed cases and 7,782 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 89.1% with 4.0% Case Fatality Rate.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

WHO provided a total of 50 metric tons of medical and non-medical supplies in August benefiting 1,445,100 people in the 34 provinces through 236 health facilities.

UNFPA supplied a total of 116 RH kits that can provide emergency reproductive health services to 19,275 childbearing aged women.

WHO and UNICEF supported the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign conducted from 16 July to 14 August 2022 that reached 4.4 million individuals of 18 years and older in 34 provinces