Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
-
As of 31 st Aug, a total of 194,241 confirmed cases and 7,782 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 89.1% with 4.0% Case Fatality Rate.
-
The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.
-
WHO provided a total of 50 metric tons of medical and non-medical supplies in August benefiting 1,445,100 people in the 34 provinces through 236 health facilities.
-
UNFPA supplied a total of 116 RH kits that can provide emergency reproductive health services to 19,275 childbearing aged women.
-
WHO and UNICEF supported the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign conducted from 16 July to 14 August 2022 that reached 4.4 million individuals of 18 years and older in 34 provinces
-
BARAN conducted AWD public health awareness and emergency campaign through 16 assigned teams in Nadali district of Helmand province with close coordination of PPHD and other provincial stakeholders. During the campaign 5890 people/beneficiaries have been trained/awarded on personal-hygiene, environmental-hygiene, food security, safe drinking water and sanitation.