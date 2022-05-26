Afghanistan Health Cluster Bulletin, April 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30th April, a total of 178,980 confirmed cases and 7,683 deaths of COVID-19 were reported. The recovery rate was 90.4% with 4.29% Case Fatality Rate (CFR).

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups, as reported, were Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) across the country.

A total of 519 (95.3%) functional surveillance sentinel sites in 34 Provinces, submitted reports through the Disease Early Warning System (DEWS).

A total of 878 medical kits (348 IEHKs, 296 TESKs, 23 Cholera Kits, 1 NCD kit, 38 pneumonia kits and 172 PEDSAM kits) were delivered by WHO to 32 non SEHATMANDI health facilities and 3 partners (MSF, HealthNet-TPO and AYSO) to provide health services to vulnerable people in underserved areas. These supplies cover the basic needs of an estimated 493,570 population for a period of three months