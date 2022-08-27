Afghanistan: Hard-to-Reach (HtR) Assessment Round 6 - Key District Findings (August - October 2021)

CONTEXT

Endemic poverty and conflict have converged with recent changes in governance, economic shock and natural disasters to generate disparate needs and vulnerabilities within Afghanistan.

The rapidity with which humanitarian needs are evolving calls for analysis at regular intervals to support geographical and sectoral prioritizations within the humanitarian response in Afghanistan. This round of the Hard-to-Reach (HtR) assessment strives to expand upon the HtR objectives of monitoring less accessible areas as well as seeking to inform the prioritisation of emergency needs by monitoring the evolution of venerabilities, coping strategies and gaps in basic services. HtR Round 6 was conducted in as many previously-mapped districts as possible - an increase from 133 districts in the previous to 248 districts in this round - and seeks to complement the household-level Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) 2021 by collecting data for aligned indicators at the district level.

METHODOLOGY

The HtR methodology uses settlements as the unit of analysis. A structured survey tool was used to interview key informants (KIs) - i.e. government workers, religious leaders, teachers, doctors or other community members with significant knowledge of the settlement - about the humanitarian situation in their settlement. A sampling frame covering 248 districts in 31 provinces of Afghanistan was used with a minimum coverage of 10% of total settlements in each district. To achieve geographical spread across each district, at least three key informant interviews (KIIs) in a number proportionate to the number of settlements, were conducted in each Basic Service Unit (BSU). To determine a BSU - defined as an economic/geographic service unit which relies on the same services (i.e. healthcare clinics and schools) and common public spaces (i.e. markets and roads) - participatory mapping of the settlements and services available was conducted prior to data collection. Data collection occurred between 4 August - 17 October 2021. A total of 7,467 KIIs are included in the analysis - including 75 (1%) female KIIs and 1,232 interviews (16.5%) with persons self-identifying as a person with a disability when presented with the Washington Group Short Set (WGSS) definition of disability. For more information, refer to the formatted data and analysis. The following is an indicative analysis - i.e. not statistically representative.

LIMITATIONS

Enumerators purposively selected KIs via snowballing. Convenience sampling can favor the most externally accessible KIs (i.e. men, persons without a disability) which can introduce a bias in the data and sub-sequent analysis. To mitigate this, enumerators sought to interview female KIs and persons with a disability where possible with the principles of do no harm in mind.

Enumerators purposefully selected settlements when there were 3 or more settlements within a BSU to obtain a minimum coverage of 10% of total settlements in each district. This can favor the most externally accessible settlements within BSUs which can then introduce a bias in the data and subsequent analysis.

The HtR methodology relies on KIIs - i.e. it is indicative of key informant perspectives in the assessed settlements and may not reflect the experiences of individual households within the assessed settlements.

The number of KIs interviewed in some districts is very low, i.e less than 10 KIs.

NAVIGATION

The following maps and tables from Round Six of the HtR assessment highlight key indicators from the survey that help to contextualise the economic and livelihoods situation in Afghanistan and to inform understanding of various sectoral needs. This document is organised into district-level tables which are grouped by sector, showing the percentage of KIs reporting key indicators in each district. Each table showing the sector indicator groups listed is further organised alphabetically by region, then alphabetically by province and district within each region.