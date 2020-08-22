Afghanistan: Hard-to-Reach Assessment, July 2020: Overview of the impact of COVID-19 in Hard-to-Reach districts

INTRODUCTION

The Hard-to-Reach (HTR) assessment aims to identify and regularly monitor humanitarian needs and vulnerabilities of populations in HTR districts. There is limited insight into humanitarian needs of populations living in HTR areas, and a need to ensure an evidence-base for a humanitarian response in all areas of Afghanistan, irrespective of access. To address this gap, REACH, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT), and Humanitarian Access Group (HAG), conducted a third round of assessment in 120 districts previously classified as hard-to-reach. Data for this assessment was collected from 19th July to 2nd August 2020 through interviews with 3,533 Key informants (KIs). Findings are indicative only.