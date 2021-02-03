Afghanistan: HAG Quarterly Report (October to December 2020)

The HAG quarterly report analyses access restrictions encountered by humanitarian workers during the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2020). The report is based on the Access Monitoring and Reporting Framework, which records access impediments encountered by humanitarians in Afghanistan and logs them according to seven different categories of access constraints, which are then further divided into different types of access incidents.

Summary

• Humanitarian partners in Afghanistan continue to deliver much needed services to people in need despite a continuously challenging access environment;

• 2020, the HAG recorded 1095 access impediments, compared to 444 in 2019;

• The increase was driven by a fourfold rise in recorded interference attempts and movement restrictions by conflict parties;

• The number of access constraints recorded in Q4 (328) remained on par with incidents in Q3 (335);

• NSAG-TB initiated most access constraints in 2020 (679), followed by ACG (134), GOA (98) and ANSF (83);

• 2020 saw a renewed push by NSAG-TB to get humanitarian partners to register with them;

• The negotiation of levy exemptions became increasingly challenging for humanitarian partners, with NSAG-TB systematizing taxation of commercial vehicles along the major routes;

• September and November logged most access impediments in 2020, with the high numbers driven by a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and ongoing fighting in the Southern Region;

• 2020 logged 57 abduction incidents during which 110 humanitarians were abducted, compared to 22 abduction incidents impacting 49 humanitarians in 2019