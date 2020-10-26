Afghanistan
Afghanistan: HAG Quarterly Report (July to September 2020)
Attachments
The HAG quarterly report analyses access restrictions encountered by humanitarian workers during the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020). The report is based on the Access Monitoring and Reporting Framework, which records access impediments encountered by humanitarians in Afghanistan and logs them according to seven different categories of access constraints, which are then further divided into different types of access incidents.
Summary
Humanitarian partners in Afghanistan continue to deliver much needed services to people in need despite a continuously challenging access environment;
In Q3 2020, the HAG recorded 292 access impediments, compared to 237 in Q2;
The number of interferences and violence against humanitarian personnel or assets increased most significantly;
NSAG-TB continued to author most access constraints in Q3, followed by ACG and GoA initiated incidents;
Q3 saw a renewed push by NSAG-TB to get humanitarian partners to register with them;
The negotiation of levy exemptions remains challenging but possible;
August and September logged most access impediments due to ongoing fighting on HAG record;
Q3 logged another 16 abductions of humanitarian personnel, bringing the total number of abductions in 2020 to 41.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
