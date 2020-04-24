Afghanistan: HAG Quarterly Report (January to March 2020)

The HAG quarterly report analyses access restrictions humanitarian workers encountered during the first three months of 2020 (Q1 2020). The report is based on the Access Reporting and Monitoring Framework, which records access impediments encountered by humanitarians in Afghanistan and logs them according to seven different categories of access constraints, which are then split in different types of access incidents.

Overall Access Constraints

In the first three months of 2020, the HAG recorded a total of 183 incidents impacting access of humanitarians, compared to 113 in the last quarter of 2019, with March 2020 logging 79 incidents alone (see figure 1).

The increase in incidents in March is mainly due to government imposed lockdown measures to contain the spread of C-19 which significantly impacted movement of humanitarians across Afghanistan. The increase in incidents in January and February 2020 on the other is mainly linked to an increase in interference attempts as well as an increased number of road closures due to a heavy winter with a lot of snow.

In Q1 2020, NSAG-TB continued to author most access incidents (72), with another 32 resulting from ACG and 65 authored by ‘other’, which includes community members, Afghan government or International Military Forces (see figure 2). The high number of access incidents authored by ‘others’ in the Q1 2020 can be explained by the Afghan government starting to impose lockdown measures to prevent the spread of C-19 in March. Meanwhile, NSAG-TB were behind most interferences and levy requests, while ACG members authored most incidents stemming from violence and threats against humanitarians.