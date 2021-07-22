Afghanistan
Afghanistan: HAG Quarterly Report (April to June 2021)
Attachments
The HAG quarterly report analyses access restrictions encountered by humanitarian workers during the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021). The report is based on the Access Monitoring and Reporting Framework, which records access impediments encountered by humanitarians in Afghanistan and logs them according to seven different categories of access constraints, which are then further divided into different types of access incidents.
Summary
- Humanitarian partners in Afghanistan continue to deliver much needed services to people in need despite a continuously challenging access environment;
- In Q2 2021, the HAG recorded 593 access impediments, compared to 508 in Q1 2021;
- The increase was driven by an increase in access constraints and movement restrictions as a result of military operations and kinetic activity;
- The Taliban initiated most access constraints in Q2 2021 (461), followed by community members (51), ANDSF (33) and ACG (22);
- Interference attempts, levy requests and acts of violence against humanitarians decreased as a result of limited humanitarian footprint and operations;
- Q2 was the deadliest quarter for humanitarians on HAG record, with 16 humanitarians killed.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
