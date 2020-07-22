Afghanistan
Afghanistan: HAG Quarterly Report (April to June 2020)
Attachments
The HAG quarterly report analyses access restrictions encountered by humanitarian workers during the second quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020). The report is based on the Access Reporting and Monitoring Framework, which records access impediments encountered by humanitarians in Afghanistan and logs them according to seven different categories of access constraints (see figure 1), which are then split in different types of access incidents.
Summary
Humanitarians continued to provide much needed services despite the Covid-19 pandemic (C-19) adding an additional layer of complexity to the already challenging access environment in Afghanistan;
In Q2 2020, the HAG recorded 227 access constraints, compared to 193 in Q1;
NSAG-TB continued to author most access constraints in Q2;
So far, C-19 has not led to an improved access environment for the humanitarian community in Afghanistan, with interference attempts continuing on a pre-C-19 level;
Government imposed lockdown measures to prevent the spread of C-19 led to movement restrictions in March and April, while these restrictions were no longer strictly enforced in May and June;
This quarter, access constraints resulting from military operations and kinetic activity significantly increased, with ANSF authoring 16 and NSAG-TB 12 access impediments;
For the first time on HAG record, NSAG-TB authored more access constraints resulting from violence against humanitarians than ACG members.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
