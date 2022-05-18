Afghanistan: Guidance Note on Protection Mainstreaming in Education

Introduction

Education actors are responsible for ensuring that beneficiaries safely access their services, without causing harm, and for promoting meaningful access, accountability, and participation of beneficiaries in the provision of education assistance. By mainstreaming protection into education programming, humanitarian actors can maximize the positive impacts of education programs on people’s safety and dignity and support affected populations access and enjoy their rights.

This note provides guidance on how to practically mainstream protection into education programmes in Afghanistan. It is divided into four sections, representing the four key principles of Protection Mainstreaming. The content provides examples of key actions that should be taken to ensure the incorporation of protection principles in the delivery of education assistance in Afghanistan, but these are not exhaustive. Partners can add and adjust these examples to their unique context.