Afghanistan – Growing acute food insecurity and malnutrition amid escalating conflict (UN, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2020)

According to the latest FAO-WFP early warning analysis published on 17th July, food insecurity grows alarmingly, due to COVID-19 pandemic impact: food prices have increased up to 20%, supply-lines have been disrupted together with the remittance flow from emigrants; unemployment is increasing in urban centres. Currently in Afghanistan, some 12.4 million people, (30% of the population), are in ‘crisis’ and ‘emergency’ levels of food insecurity. High rates of malnutrition is expected to persist, 26 out of 34 provinces are now above the emergency threshold for acute malnutrition (OCHA). Latest data published by UNICEF show that the number of children below five years old suffering from life threatening malnutrition has risen from 690,000 in January to an estimated 780,000 in May. This 13% increase over such a short period of time is dramatically alarming. Life-saving nutrition treatment is compromised, due to community fears of COVID-19, lack of protective equipment for health personnel and limited infection control measures at health facilities. Child mortality is expected to increase, particularly as malnourished individuals are more likely to have severe COVID-19 symptoms (IFPRI). Access to market, agricultural activities and essential services is hampered by the escalating violence, in the context of the withdrawal of US troops.