Afghanistan: The government must immediately appoint the commissioners of the AIHRC
Amnesty International calls on the Government of Afghanistan to appoint commissioners of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) without any further delays and independent of any political considerations. The appointment of commissioners must be in line with international standards laid out in the Paris Principles relating to the Status of National Institutions (The Paris Principles), adopted by General Assembly resolution 48/134 of 20 December 1993