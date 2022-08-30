Afghanistan: Gender Based Violence (GBV) safety audit for IDPs in informal settlement/Gozars - Direct observation tool

INTRODUCTION and METHODOLOGY

Safety audits are generally conducted in camps or settlements during displacement but can be used to assess safety and security concerns for women, girls, men, and boys in any geographic location with specific boundaries. The safety audit tool is based on visual observation as a means of assessing risks related to the physical structure and layout, resource availability, and provision of humanitarian services and assistance, and with a special focus on reducing GBV risks.

This tool is based upon observation. This is not a key informant, focus group discussion or service mapping tool. The purpose of this tool is to identify particular risks faced by women, girls, men and boys, associated to the settlement layout and in the access to resources and services.

Trained psychosocial or protection staff will conduct “visits” to the target areas and will use this observation tool as method of collecting information; it is important staff are trained on survivor-centered approach and other key principles to be able to respond to discloser of GBV incidents. Before the observation visits, staff will gather information on available protection services on site/in proximity of site location and potential referral options if cases are identified during the audit exercise, it is recommendable to coordinate with GBVSC to obtain service mapping for the area assessed. In addition, trained staff will be accompanied by a community representative which will be able to provide additional information to complete the observations.

Observers should be aware of evacuation plans, site security plan and procedures in case of an emergency. Staff must consider the potential risks (like carrying hard copies of the tools) and plan the necessary safety mitigation measures before the data collection.

In order for this assessment to be conducted in a convenient manner and take into account the social and traditional norms prevalent in Afghanistan, it is highly recommended for female assessors to be accompanied by a male/mahram assessor. In insecure areas where there is a presence of armed actors or where being seen collecting information may put staff or community members at risk, it is advisable for a community mobiliser belonging to the site or alternatively a site volunteer to conduct the observations to ensure a better acceptance by the local community, and overall safety of all staff involved.

Prior to conducting a direct observation visit, it is important to introduce yourself to the person responsible for the ISET/gozar or one of the site residents acting as a site’s representative/focal point (Wakil-e-gozar/community leader), as well as to any individuals you speak with so that they know who you are and why you are there.

During the Direct Observation visit, introduce yourself and your organization and explain the purpose of the Safety Audit to any member of the community with which you engage. Do not make any promises or raise expectations for assistance.

Observe and respect cultural principles, norms and sensitivities, particularly on gender.

Do no harm: ensure that your visit and questions do not put individuals in danger of negative repercussions.

Beware of the types of information that may be socially or politically sensitive.

Immediately after the physical observation, observers will hold a short meeting to debrief with the team, compare observations, fill in the form jointly, summarize needs and make recommendations. If appropriate and safe to do so, assessors may also wish to take photos of the area.