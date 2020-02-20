Afghanistan GBV Sub Cluster: 2019 Q4 and 2019 Edition

Afghanistan GBVSC acknowledge and value the support from the Republic of Korea, Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, iMAAP and UNFPA Afghanistan CO.

PROVISION OF SURVIVORS CETERED MULTI-SECTOR SERVICES (health, police & legal)

During the fourth quarters of 2019, a total of 18,882 (14,674 women, 2,290 girls, 1,161 boys and 753 men) returnees, drought-induced and conflict affected, both displaced and at areas of origin are reached out with GBV services by the Afghanistan GBV SC members, AADA, CARE, CAID, CARITAS-G, INTERSOS and Oxfam in Badghis, Balkh, Faryab, Herat, Kabul, Khost, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces. The survivor centered multi-sectoral GBV response and prevention services include i) provision of psychosocial counseling, ii) medical and legal services iii) operationalization of women friendly health spaces (WFHSs), and iv) case management as part of prevention.

The services are provided through:

COMMUNITY MOBILIZATION

Communities are mobilized, as prevention tool, through community dialogues. The dialogues are held in Balkh, Ghor, Hilmand, Herat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Khost, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Parwan and Sar-e Pul provinces. Community dialogues are conducted through outreach services and in WFHSs. In Q4 of 2019, a total of 5,590 women, 3,932 girls, 3,090 boys and 6,295 men are reached with community dialogues/ outreach on issues related to GBV. AAH, CARE, INTERSOS, OHW, Oxfam and ZOA are the main partners conducted community dialogues.

DIGNITY KITS DISTRIBUTION

During the fourth quarter of 2019, GBV SC’s partner, INTERSOS distributed 80 Dignity kits to 39 women and 41 girls in Kabul province