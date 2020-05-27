Afghanistan: Gaps and Needs Exercise (GNE): Analysis and recommendations report - April 2020

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key points of primary analysis

1) The GNE respondents and their answers are credible, based on grounded experience, and are representative of the current situation in Afghanistan.

2) The GNE respondents have well developed plans and strategies. There is no apparent need for the GLC support in this area.

3) Organisations have developed, and currently maintain, reliable, flexible, agile and cost-efficient supply chains. There is no apparent need for the GLC support in this area.

4) The creation of a logistics coordination forum may be relevant. However, this can be satisfied without the need to commit resources for a full, formal activation of a Logistics Cluster.

5) There are some gaps in information management (IM) and the availability of GIS mapping. However, these needs can be addressed without formal Logistics Cluster activation.

6) There is no general gap in common logistics services in the country.

1.2. Recommendations

1) The GNE analysis does not support the activation of a Logistics Cluster (LC).

2) The GNE analysis supports the establishment of a humanitarian Logistics Working Group (LWG) in Afghanistan.

3) The GLC to build the leadership capacity of LWG.