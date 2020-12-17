Afghanistan: Framework for the Safe Re-opening of CBEs, August 2020

Government-ordered school closure from 14 March 2020 has meant that more than 9.5 million children in public schools and 500,000 children enrolled in community-based education (CBE), in addition to the 3.7 million out-of-school in Afghanistan, have been out of school for nearly six months. Quarantine measures and restrictions on movement disrupt children's routine, placing new stressors on parents and caregivers. This disruption creates vulnerabilities to violence, exploitation (child labour and child marriage), and psychosocial distress, especially for IDP and returnee children who already face increased risk of physical and emotional maltreatment and gender-based violence (GBV).

To respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the MoE has developed an Alternative Education Plan (7 May 2020; Annex A) for continuation of education delivery for children across Afghanistan. The focus of the MoE plan is on alternative learning pathways, which provide children with continued access to education through the use of television, radio, smartphones or mobile phones, and teaching in small groups with strict attention to hygiene and preventive behaviours, such as physical distancing. The plan recommends three options for continuity of learning (1) self-learning, (2) distance learning, and (3) small group learning. Small group learning has been disallowed as of 10 June by order of the President’s Office.

The MoE has recently released a School Reopening Plan, which includes provisions for public schools to safely reopen, in line with Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) requirements. This plan places CBE classes under the umbrella of ‘public schools’, as they operate under the formal system; however, while primary public schools feature large class sizes and crowding that prohibits safe reopening, CBE classes are capped at 35 students and can feasibly implement MoPH guidelines for safe reopening. This framework outlines the Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiE WG) plan for reopening CBE classes2 in line with MoPH guidelines to enable the 0.5 million CBE-enrolled students to continue their education as soon as possible.