Afghanistan Food Security Update Round Ten June 2022

Afghanistan continues facing the highest prevalence of insufficient food consumption globally. For nearly ten consecutive months over 90 percent of the population has faced insufficient food consumption. The marginal improvements seen in 2022 could be erased as the global food crisis worsens and funding constraints continue to hamper humanitarian assistance.

The situation remains precarious as household income continues to shrink. For the second month in a row, the country saw an increase in the proportion of households with deteriorating incomes. In June, this increased by an alarming 10 percentage points. Recurrent drought and erratic climatic shocks are also expected to result in a below average harvest - further threatening incomes and livelihoods.'

People are spending almost all of their remaining income on food. Average expenditure on food has now increased to 90 percent - the highest since January 2022 (80 percent).' Female-headed households are spending an even higher proportion of their income on food (94 percent). This comes as incomes are shrinking and prices for key commodities are rising. In June, the price of WFP's basic food basket was 6 percent higher than the previous month and 54 percent higher than the same month in 2021.

More than half of the population is still turning to drastic measures to put food on the table. Gradual improvements have been observed each month since February; the proportion of the population relying on crisis coping strategies has since dropped from 68 percent to 54 percent. However, these levels remain over five times worse than pre-15 August, and are among the most severe globally.

The severity of hunger varies with education levels.' For families with lower and primary education, severe food insecurity is particularly high (67 and 50 percent respectively).