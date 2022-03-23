Afghanistan Food Security Update - Round Six: February 2022

The spillover effects of the situation in Ukraine threaten to deepen the crisis in Afghanistan, as prices surge and supply chains falter. In February, prices for several key commodities in Afghanistan were already some 40 percent higher than in June 2021. Additional price hikes would push food even further out of reach. This comes as an unprecedented proportion of people (95 percent) still face insufficient food consumption. As the harsh winter months have worn on, families have seen little respite, with this figure stuck at 95 percent or higher since late August 2021. The latest month saw a slight spike in the most severe level of food insecurity (an increase from 67 to 70 percent).

With each passing month, these pressures push new waves of people to drastic measures to feed their families. Seven out of ten families (71 percent) are resorting to crisis coping strategies – a 5 percentage point increase from the previous month and a sevenfold increase since 15 August.1 The number of people resorting to four or more strategies continues rising (increasing from 60 to 66 percent), as has the number of parents restricting their own meals just so their children can eat (increasing from 66 to 70 percent). Households of person/s with disabilities are disproportionately impacted, and are turning to drastic measures to put food on the table (85 percent) far more than other households.

Shrinking incomes leave people with few choices. In the latest month, more income-earning households (85 percent) have reported a significant decrease in income. Worse still, rising numbers of households were forced to brave the entire winter month of February with no income earned at all (increasing from 18 to 21 percent).