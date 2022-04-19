Afghanistan Food Security Update - Round Seven: March 2022

Humanitarian assistance is reaching more people with each passing month. One in five households (21 percent) reported receiving humanitarian food assistance in March - mostly from UN/NGOs - which is a notable increase from the previous months. In some regions, this assistance reached as many as two in five households (43 percent in West).

This assistance is driving down severe food insecurity in several regions (Hirat, Kabul, Northeast and Southeast). Families which did not receive humanitarian assistance in these regions did not see improvements in severe food insecurity levels.'

But this is not enough; the number of people facing insufficient food consumption remains alarmingly high. Only 7 percent of people reported having enough to eat in March. This is a slight improvement of 2 percentage points on the previous month, likely driven by a rise in food assistance, as well as some easing on access to income and markets. However, the situation still remains far worse than in pre-15 August.

People continue turning to drastic measures to feed their families. Six out of ten families (63 percent) are resorting to crisis coping strategies. This is an improvement from the previous two months, but is still six times higher than 15 August.

Households of person/s with disabilities continue to be disproportionately impacted, and are turning to drastic measures to put food on the table (74 percent) far more than other households.

Incomes continue to drop, though at a slightly slower pace. In March, 63 percent of income-earning households reported a significant decrease in income. While this is high, it is a slight improvement from the 84 percent in February. These improvements were most pronounced among the small business, transport and skilled labour markets. Furthermore, 7 percent of income-earning households saw an increase in incomes. 15 April 2022