Afghanistan Food Security Update - Round 9: May 2022

Hunger levels continue to stagnate at alarming levels. For nearly nine months, over 90 percent of the population have faced insufficient food consumption. Despite marginal improvements, coinciding with further humanitarian food assistance and the end of winter, Afghanistan still faces the highest prevalence of insufficient food consumption globally.'

A concerning number of people are still turning to drastic coping strategies. Gradual improvements have been observed each month since February for the wider population. However, female-headed households are still largely relying on coping strategies (87 percent), with no clear trend of improvement for nearly nine months.

As food prices rise, even more household income is being spent on food. Households are now spending 87 percent of their income on food - up from 85 and 83 percent in April and March respectively. This comes as prices for key commodities are rising, with wheat flour rising 4 percent and cooking oil rising by 8 percent in the month of May. The cost of WFP's food basket has already risen by 17 percent since December 2021. In particular, households with lower education levels are spending a higher proportion of income on food than those with higher education levels.