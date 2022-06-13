Afghanistan Food Security Update – Round 8: April 2022

Humanitarian assistance continues to reach more people with each passing month. Nearly a quarter of all households (23 percent) reported receiving humanitarian food assistance in April – mostly from UN/NGOs – indicating an increasing trend over the months. In some regions, this assistance reached almost two in five households (West and Southeast).

Severe food insecurity levels have dropped slightly in the last month. In particular, severe food insecurity levels have dropped more sharply in Hirat, Central Highlands, West, and South.

The vital humanitarian assistance is under threat from the effects of the conflict in Ukraine as prices surge and supply chains falter. The rising costs of food rations, longer procurement lead times, and funding shorfalls will negatively impact on the provision of assistance.

This assistance must be maintained, as the number of people facing insufficient food consumption remains alarmingly high. In April, 92 percent of people reported not having enough to eat. This is a slight improvement from the start of 2022, likely driven by the rise in food assistance, as well as some easing on access to income and markets. However, the situation still remains far worse than in pre-15 August.

Reliance on coping strategies remains high. Six out of ten families (59 percent) are resorting to crisis coping strategies. This is an improvement from the previous two months, but is still six times higher than 15 August. Incomes appeared to stabilize for over half of households who reported no change or an increase in income between March and April. Fewer income-earning households reported a significant decrease in income; this proportion dropped from around two thirds of households in March to around one third in April. Furthermore, 12 percent of income-earning households reported an increase in income in April.