Afghanistan Food Security Update Round 11: July 2022

The data presented here are collected via mobile surveys.

Afghanistan continues to face alarming levels of hunger. Month after month, some nine in ten households continue to face insufficient food consumption. The repercussions of the global food crisis are threatening to wreak further havoc on food security.

Already pushed to their limit, families are spending nearly all of their income on food. Amid persistent high food prices, average expenditure on food increased to 91 percent in July — a figure which has continually increased since January (80 percent).1 This leaves little left for other essential goods. While households across all divides are affected, female-headed households are especially vulnerable and are spending 95 percent of income on food, compared to 91 percent in male-headed households.

With incomes remaining in a precarious state, food could be pushed even further out of reach. Some six in ten households saw their incomes drop in July. This is similar to June, but a deterioration compared to four in ten households in April. Accordingly, more and more people have reported job losses and food prices as their top concerns in recent months.

This comes amid the escalating global food crisis and high prices for key commodities and fuel.3 While humanitarian food assistance has helped to stave off an even worse food security situation, this assistance is under threat; high prices and resource constraints are forcing many organizations to suspend programming for millions of people across Afghanistan.

Nearly half of the population is turning to drastic measures to put food on the table. Gradual improvements have been observed in the last five months; the proportion of the population relying on crisis coping strategies2 has since dropped from 68 percent in February to 48 percent in July this year. However, these levels remain over four times worse than pre-15 August, and remain among the most severe globally.