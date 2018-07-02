Afghanistan Food Security Outlook Update, June 2018 to January 2019

High levels of food assistance needs will persist through at least early 2019

Key Messages

Despite improved precipitation late in the season, cumulative rain and snowfall during the October 2017 – May 2018 wet season was well below average in much of the country, except for areas of eastern Afghanistan. Many areas across the north of the country where livelihoods are heavily dependent on rainfed staple production and livestock rearing have experienced significant adverse impacts to typical sources of food and income. Preliminary estimates indicate that the 2018 wheat harvest will be the lowest since at least 2011.

Insecurity and conflict in various parts of the country have led to the displacement of more than 130,000 people in 2018. Conflict throughout most provinces of the country has also disrupted normal livelihoods patterns and marketing activities in affected areas. Furthermore, more than 7,500 documented and 336,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have returned to the country in 2018 from Iran and Pakistan.

Poor households dependent on rainfed wheat and on-farm labor in northern, northeastern, and northwestern Afghanistan are expected to experience significant difficulty meeting consumption requirements until next year’s harvest (spring 2019), in the absence of additional food assistance. Most poor households in these areas are likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) during the period, with the worst-affected households experiencing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) with the onset of the winter months in November/December.